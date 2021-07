Popular spots along roads have been upgraded with beautiful flowers while on your way to enjoying a stunning sunset at Seomyeon, in Namhae-gun.

Namhae Sports Park is famous for its sunset spots, and driving there along the 2.6km section from Yeonjuk to Seosang provides great views and scenery.

Namhae-gun has also installed flower pots on the Changseon Bridge between Samdong-myeon and Changseon-myeon since last July, attracting the attention of local residents and tourists visiting the island.