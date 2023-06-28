Korea In Photos: Gaura Flowers Bloom in Sancheong

Sancheong-gun’s Samjang-myeon, located along National Road No. 59, has become a picturesque sight as Gaura flowers bloom, captivating passersby with their vibrant colors.

Often referred to as butterfly needle flowers due to their resemblance to butterflies, these flowers showcase delicate petals and long stamens resembling needles.

The blooming Gaura flowers create a breathtaking spectacle, reminiscent of a fluttering swarm of beautiful butterflies.

Samjang-myeon has been actively working to enhance the scenic beauty of the area by planting Gaura flowers, Gujeolcho, and daffodils along the Hucheon-Myeongsang Village section since last year.

Additionally, the golden gyuk, planted along a 1.5 km stretch of the river trail in the hometown, has gained popularity among visitors during its flowering season.