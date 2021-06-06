Image: Busan Maritime and Water Administration
Korea in Photos: Imrang Port Fish Lighthouse

Haps Staff

The Busan Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries announced that night lights will be installed at four lighthouses around Gijang and Namhang.

The nighttime illumination of the lighthouses are expected to begin around the middle of June and will provide a new healing space for citizens to relax.

The four lighthouses to be lit include the Imrang Port Fish Lighthouse, Chilam Port Southern Breakwater Lighthouse, Seoam Port Southern Breakwater Lighthouse, and Busan Namhang Eastern Breakwater Lighthouse.

Image: Busan Maritime and Water Administration

