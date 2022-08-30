Image: Jinju City
TravelDomestic DestinationsNewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea in Photos: Jinju Cultural Heritage Night Tour Successfully Concluded

Haps Staff

The 2022 Jinju Cultural Heritage Night Tour, held for three days from the 26th to the 28th in Jinjuseong, the original downtown area, and the traditional market, was successfully completed with the participation of 25,000 Jinju citizens and tourists.

This 2022 Jinju Cultural Heritage Night Tour utilizes cultural heritage sites throughout Jinjuseong and cultural facilities such as the National Jinju Museum, and extends to the original downtown area and the traditional market.

25 programs including 11 main events, 10 linked events, and 4 accompanying events organized under the theme of ‘Jinjuseong Swaemirok, Mincho Story’ were held.

Image: Jinju CIty
Image: Jinju CIty
Image: Jinju CIty
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
23.2 ° C
23.2 °
23.2 °
91 %
3.2kmh
100 %
Tue
24 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 