Korea in Photos: Jinju Cultural Heritage Night Tour Successfully Concluded

The 2022 Jinju Cultural Heritage Night Tour, held for three days from the 26th to the 28th in Jinjuseong, the original downtown area, and the traditional market, was successfully completed with the participation of 25,000 Jinju citizens and tourists.

This 2022 Jinju Cultural Heritage Night Tour utilizes cultural heritage sites throughout Jinjuseong and cultural facilities such as the National Jinju Museum, and extends to the original downtown area and the traditional market.

25 programs including 11 main events, 10 linked events, and 4 accompanying events organized under the theme of ‘Jinjuseong Swaemirok, Mincho Story’ were held.