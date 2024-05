The Junam Reservoir Ecological Trail in Changwon Special City is now adorned with vibrant paths of yuchae and cosmos flowers, capturing the colorful essence of late spring.

The 1.25 km long and 8 m wide flower path, spans a 10,000㎡ area from the sunset zone of Junam Reservoir toward Yongsan.

Sown in February and carefully tended with fertilization and weed removal in March and April, these flowers are expected to bloom until June, offering visitors a display of late spring beauty.