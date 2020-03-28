TravelLocal Destinations

Korea in Photos: Marine City’s Blooming Cherry Blossoms

Johnny Kim

This week saw the return of the popular cherry blossoms in Busan as they came into full bloom on the 25th.

As all festivals have been canceled this year, Busan citizens have taken to the streets around the popular viewing areas around the city including Gwangalli and Oncheonjeong but at a fraction of the usual large crowds due to coronavirus measures.

For those of you who can’t make it to Haeundae, here is a look at the cherry blossom trees blooming around Daewoo Marina Apartments in Marine City.

Johnny Kim
A recent Busan returnee, Johnny Kim has interests in the best of travel, food, and nightlife around the globe.

Travel

