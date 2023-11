Pampas grass and narrow-leaf sunflowers in full autumn bloom line the Seonakdong River in Bulam-dong, Gimhae-si.

The flowers were planted a year ago on idle land to create a picturesque scene.

Pampas grass, a member of the Poaceae family, is native to various regions including New Zealand and South America, its name is derived from the South American grasslands it originates from.