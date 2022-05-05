Image: Sancheong-gun
Korea in Photos: Pink Azaleas Bloom at Hwangmaesan, Sancheong

The royal azaleas of Mt. Hwangmaesan, Beoppyeong-ri, Chahwang-myeon, Sancheong-gun, which are considered to be the largest azalea colonies in Korea, have burst into bloom.

Currently, it is in full bloom up to the 7th ridge, and the peak is in full bloom and is expected to reach its peak over the weekend.

Sancheong-gun is welcoming visitors through the operation of a market for agricultural specialties as an alternative event for the azalea festival until the 15th, gift vouchers for purchases, and various experience events.

Image: Sancheong-gun
Image: Sancheong-gun
