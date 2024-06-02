Korea in Photos: Poppies in Bloom in Miyrang

Poppies are now in full bloom offering a beautiful red hue along the banks of the Miryang River in Sammun-dong.

This vibrant poppy field stretches from Moonju Bridge, in front of Hotel Arena, to near Nano Bridge, covering an area of 20,000 square meters.

The poppies start blooming in late May and reach their peak by mid-June.

To enhance the experience for visitors, the city has recently installed benches along the pathways within the flower complex and in front of the cherry blossom tunnel, providing picturesque spots for rest and photography.