Image: Miryang City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea in Photos: Poppies in Bloom in Miyrang

By Haps Staff

Poppies are now in full bloom offering a beautiful red hue along the banks of the Miryang River in Sammun-dong.

This vibrant poppy field stretches from Moonju Bridge, in front of Hotel Arena, to near Nano Bridge, covering an area of 20,000 square meters.

The poppies start blooming in late May and reach their peak by mid-June.

To enhance the experience for visitors, the city has recently installed benches along the pathways within the flower complex and in front of the cherry blossom tunnel, providing picturesque spots for rest and photography.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Discover the Scenic Beauty of Geumgye Country:

Sacheon City Library Set to Open June 1st

Participate in the 2024 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival: “Hanging a Hope Lantern”

Hadong-gun’s Summer Festival Moves to June

Discover Geoje in June With a Celebration of Nature and Festivals

62nd Geoje Okpo Battle Festival to Take Place June 14-16

The Latest

Busan Rises to 14th in Global Smart City Ranking

부산시 또 상승, 세계 지능형(스마트)도시 평가 14위

Genesis BB.Q to Raise Chicken Prices by 6.3% from June 4

What’s On in Busan: June 3 – June 9

Seven Beach Earthing Challenge Comes to Gwangalli Beach in June

World Cinema XXI

Busan
broken clouds
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
72 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Sun
18 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 