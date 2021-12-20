Korea in Photos: Samcheong-ru Lit Up For The Holidays

Samcheong-ru, located in Hanmaeum Park, Sancheong-eup, Sancheong-gun, is lit up with LED landscape lighting on the 16th.

Samcheong-ru contains the meaning of Sancheong-gun as a town called Samcheong because of clean mountains, water, and people since ancient times.

It is even more meaningful as it was selected as the only institution with the first overall integrity level among 226 local governments (si/gun/gu) nationwide in the ‘2021 Public Institution Integrity’ evaluation announced by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission recently.