Image: Sancheong-gun
TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Samcheong-ru Lit Up For The Holidays

Haps Staff

Samcheong-ru, located in Hanmaeum Park, Sancheong-eup, Sancheong-gun, is lit up with LED landscape lighting on the 16th.

Samcheong-ru contains the meaning of Sancheong-gun as a town called Samcheong because of clean mountains, water, and people since ancient times.

It is even more meaningful as it was selected as the only institution with the first overall integrity level among 226 local governments (si/gun/gu) nationwide in the ‘2021 Public Institution Integrity’ evaluation announced by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission recently.

Image: Sancheong-gun
Image: Sancheong-gun
Image: Sancheong-gun
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
-0.9 °
87 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
9 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 