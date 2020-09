Silver grass, a sign that autumn is coming, is growing in the mountains providing a beautiful backdrop for hikers.

Located in the east of Changnyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do, the mountain stands 756.6 meters above sea level.

The silver grass provides a spectacular color in addition to the changing leaves of autumn and runs along Hwawangsang Fortress.

The fortress is a 2.6 kilometer made with stones that are two to three meters high and is said to be built during the Gaya period.