Hadong Yangbo Elementary School students conducted their first dragon boat training at the Mangjin Ferry Terminal in Mangyeong-dong, Jinju-si last week.

Hadong-gun’s kayak/dragon boat support project and Gyeongnam Office of Education’s survival swimming activities are linked with the physical education challenge activities within the curriculum to provide 22 hours of experiential training for 5 days, spending time on a dragon boat on the first day.