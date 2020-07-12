Korea in Photos: Three New Private Gardens in Gyeongnam Province

Three new private gardens in Gyeongnam province have been registered with the local government bringing the total in the province to eight.

Registered gardens are divided into national gardens which are supported by operating costs in the country; local gardens which are operated by local governments; and private gardens, which are operated by individuals with a total area of 5,000 m2 or more and charge a fee.

Here’s a look at the three of the newest private gardens in Gyeongnam.

Grace Gardens

Grace Gardens is located in Goseong Sangri-myeon has been cultivating their gardens for 15 years, with a large collection of emerald gold and hydrangeas.

Okdong Healing Garden

Featuring 152 species, including herb plants in Dundeok-myeon, Geoje-si, it also features western and aquatic gardens.

Manhwa Bangcho Garden

Manhwa Bangcho Garden, located in Goseong, has 30 varieties of plants and is well-known for its hydrangeas and is hosting the third hydrangea exhibition this year.