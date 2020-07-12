Korea in Photos: Three New Private Gardens in Gyeongnam Province

Image: Gyeongnam Province
Three new private gardens in Gyeongnam province have been registered with the local government bringing the total in the province to eight.

Registered gardens are divided into national gardens which are supported by operating costs in the country; local gardens which are operated by local governments; and private gardenswhich are operated by individuals with a total area of 5,000 m2 or more and charge a fee.

Here’s a look at the three of the newest private gardens in Gyeongnam.

Grace Gardens

Image: Gyeongnam Province

Grace Gardens is located in Goseong Sangri-myeon has been cultivating their gardens for 15 years, with a large collection of emerald gold and hydrangeas.

Okdong Healing Garden

Image: Gyeongnam Province

Image: Gyeongnam Province

Featuring 152 species, including herb plants in Dundeok-myeon, Geoje-si, it also features western and aquatic gardens.

Manhwa Bangcho Garden

Image: Gyeongnam Province

Image: Gyeongnam Province

Manhwa Bangcho Garden, located in Goseong, has 30 varieties of plants and is well-known for its hydrangeas and is hosting the third hydrangea exhibition this year.

경남도, 민간정원 한 달 새 3곳 추가 등록

문화 Haps Staff -
경상남도 6월 한 달 새 그레이스정원, 옥동힐링가든, 만화방초 3곳이 민간정원으로 등록하여 도내 민간정원이 8곳으로 늘었다고 밝혔다.
Read more

2020 Matinee Concert in July — Guitar Group Fiesta This Tuesday

Events Haps Staff -
The Guitar Group Fiesta is playing a matinee concert this Tuesday morning at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

Universities in Busan Looking to Go Back to Face-to-Face Classes Next Semester

Busan News BeFM News -
As college students continue to file lawsuits demanding tuition refunds, more and more universities are planning to expand their in-person classes for the second semester.
Read more

Shuttle Expands its Delivery Service Areas in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it has expanded its delivery service in Busan.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: July 13 – July 19

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
