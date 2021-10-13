Korea in Photos: Wild Gujeolcho Blooming in Sancheong-gun

Gujeolcho is in full bloom under Pine Park in Sancheong-eup, Sancheong-gun, in the area of Jiri (near Sancheongbangseo) and is becoming a popular attraction for local residents.

Sancheong-eup planted Gujeolcho in the pine tree park last spring. Since the beginning of this year, it has been cultivated together with the public work project participants.

A plant belonging to the genus Asteraceae, it is popularly grown in Korea, Japan, and China.

It is widely cultivated for ornamental purposes because of its fragrant and beautiful scent and is also used as a herbal medicine.