Korea in Photos: Wiyangji in Full Bloom

Located in Bubuk-myeon, Miryang-si in Gyeongnam province, Wiyangji is a reservoir built during the Silla Dynasty.

Each May, Wanjaejeong Pavilion, surrounded by the tranquil pond and snow-white poplar trees, offers a breathtaking view of nature.

Wiyangji is renowned for its abundant and diverse ecological treasures, boasting a trail with a variety of trees, including willows, pine trees, and poplars, all harmoniously coexisting.

Visitors can also encounter fascinating wildlife such as tortoises, hoopoes, and mandarin ducks within this natural haven.