Image: Miryang City
Domestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Wiyangji in Full Bloom

By Haps Staff

Located in Bubuk-myeon, Miryang-si in Gyeongnam province, Wiyangji is a reservoir built during the Silla Dynasty.

Each May, Wanjaejeong Pavilion, surrounded by the tranquil pond and snow-white poplar trees, offers a breathtaking view of nature.

Wiyangji is renowned for its abundant and diverse ecological treasures, boasting a trail  with a variety of trees, including willows, pine trees, and poplars, all harmoniously coexisting.

Visitors can also encounter fascinating wildlife such as tortoises, hoopoes, and mandarin ducks within this natural haven.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

