Korea in Photos: Yellow Cosmos in Bloom in Sancheong-gun

The yellow cosmos in full bloom along the roadside meditation-Pyeongchon in Samjang-myeon, Sancheong-gun, a village below Cheonwangbong Peak, in Jirisan Mountain, tells us that autumn is fast approaching.

The Samjang-myeon office in Sancheong-gun said that this flower road was built in July for visitors heading to Bammeorijae, which climbs Ungseokbong Peak in Mt. Jirisan.

In Samjang-myeon, in addition to Hwanghwa Cosmos here, 10,000 thorn needles and Gujeolcho were also planted around National Route 59 in the region.