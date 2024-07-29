Korea in Photos: Yonggang Village Blossoms with a New Flower Garden

Residents of Yonggang Village in Seolcheon-myeon in Namhae have transformed the village entrance into a vibrant flower garden, bringing new charm and vitality to the area.

Since February, village chief Kim Dong-min and the community, along with senior job participants, have worked together to create a sizable garden around the bus stop.

As summer flowers bloom throughout Seolcheon-myeon, purple willow dandelions and zinnias captivate visitors, while pampas grass and red clover add to the scenic views.