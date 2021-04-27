Image: Sancheong-gun
Korea in Photos: Yoshino Cherry Blossoms in Obu-myeon, Sancheong-gun

Haps Staff

On the 27th, on the way to Obu-myeon in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do, colorful Yoshino cherry trees were in full bloom.

The Yoshino Cherry Blossom Tunnel in Obu-myeon extends 1km, so you can feel the spring full of floral scent.

Yoshino cherry blossoms, also called double cherry blossoms, come into full bloom about fifteen days after the normal cherry blossoms have finished blooming.

In addition, unlike ordinary petals, the number of petals exceeds 10, and the flower is large and features a variety of colors such as white and pink.

Image: Sancheong-gun

Haps Staff
