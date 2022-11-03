Korea-Japan Passenger Ships Resume Service Today

The Busan Port Authority (BPA) announced that the Korea-Japan passenger ship, which had been cut off since March 9, 2020, will resume on the 4th, starting with the arrival of the new ship Queen Beetle at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal today.

The Queen Beetle runs between Busan and Fukuoka with a capacity of 2600p and a capacity of 502 people.

The Korea-Japan ferry service officially resumed on October 28th.

Starting with the departure of the Queen Beetle, the operation will continue as each shipping company and Japanese port complete preparations. Considering that it is the current national mourning period, a separate farewell event will not be held.

BPA confirmed passenger safety inspections, such as conducting simulation training and on-site inspections by relevant agencies (CIQ) prior to resumption of flights.