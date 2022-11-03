Image: YouTube screenshot
Travel

Korea-Japan Passenger Ships Resume Service Today

Haps Staff

The Busan Port Authority (BPA) announced that the Korea-Japan passenger ship, which had been cut off since March 9, 2020, will resume on the 4th, starting with the arrival of the new ship Queen Beetle at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal today.

The Queen Beetle runs between Busan and Fukuoka with a capacity of 2600p and a capacity of 502 people.

The Korea-Japan ferry service officially resumed on October 28th.

Starting with the departure of the Queen Beetle, the operation will continue as each shipping company and Japanese port complete preparations. Considering that it is the current national mourning period, a separate farewell event will not be held.

BPA confirmed passenger safety inspections, such as conducting simulation training and on-site inspections by relevant agencies (CIQ) prior to resumption of flights.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
12.7 ° C
12.7 °
12.7 °
65 %
5.1kmh
66 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 