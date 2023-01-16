Korea National Arboretum Reopens After Completion of Gwangneung Forest Road

As the number of visitors gradually increases, the Korea National Arboretum has completed supplementary construction of the Gwangneung Forest Road for the past two months.

In this construction, it was transformed into a barrier-free walking trail by renovating and repairing the Gwangneung Forest Road to facilities that are considerate of the walking vulnerable class such as the elderly, children, and the disabled, such as the expansion of sections for wheelchair traffic, and installation of additional ramps for the disabled. In addition, some trail sections were newly established to better enjoy the forest.

Lee Bong-woo, head of the Gwangneung Forest Conservation Center, said, “We will continue to manage the Gwangneung Forest Trail so that many visitors who visit the Gwangneung Forest Trail, which has been reopened for the New Year, can enjoy it comfortably.”

The Gwangneung Forest Trail is open to a limited extent for the stable preservation of the Gwangneung Forest ecosystem, and the opening hours vary depending on the season, so you must check the National Arboretum website in advance before visiting.

However, newly established trails are closed during winter and rainy weather for safety reasons.