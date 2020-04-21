Korea National Contemporary Dance Company Holding Online Performances

The Korea National Contemporary Dance Company will hold a performance this afternoon, the latest from the art community in Korea to exhibit their talents online.

According to Korea Bizwire:

‘The Rite of Spring’ will be screened on April 21 on Naver TV. The dance performance, directed by Ahn Sung-su, artistic director of dance at the KNCDC, will be based on Igor Stravinsky’s ballet masterpiece.

‘Dancing Alone’, a self-taped video project created by 25 dancers, will be available on Naver TV and YouTube until April 28.

The project shows a series of performances by dancers who each took a two-minute video of themselves.