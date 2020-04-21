Image: Korea National Contemporary Dance Company
Arts & Culture

Korea National Contemporary Dance Company Holding Online Performances

Haps Staff

The Korea National Contemporary Dance Company will hold a performance this afternoon, the latest from the art community in Korea to exhibit their talents online.

According to Korea Bizwire:

‘The Rite of Spring’ will be screened on April 21 on Naver TV. The dance performance, directed by Ahn Sung-su, artistic director of dance at the KNCDC, will be based on Igor Stravinsky’s ballet masterpiece.

‘Dancing Alone’, a self-taped video project created by 25 dancers, will be available on Naver TV and YouTube until April 28.

The project shows a series of performances by dancers who each took a two-minute video of themselves.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: April 20 – April 26

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Exports of Hallyu-Related Products Overseas Up 22% in 2019

Haps Staff -
As Korean cultural products continue to remain hot items overseas due to the continued success of hallyu, exports rose 22.4% in 2019 to over $12.3 billion in 2019.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Seoul Jazz Festival Postpones May Event

Haps Staff -
The 2020 Seoul Jazz Festival has postponed its event which was scheduled for May 23rd and 24th.
Read more
Arts & Culture

2020 Busan Global Gathering Postponed Until September

Haps Staff -
The 2020 Busan Global Gathering has been postponed until September 20.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Dongbaekjeon Can Now Be Issued at Busan Bank

Haps Staff -
Customers using Busan's local currency "Dongbaekjeon" card will be able to use Busan Bank from the 13th of April.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: April 13 – April 19

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

The Latest

Video: Check Out This Year’s Jinhae Cherry Blossoms

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
The city of Changwon has released a "healing video" featuring Jinhae's famous cherry blossoms, which were off-limits this year due to coronavirus.
Read more

Korea National Contemporary Dance Company Holding Online Performances

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Korea National Contemporary Dance Company will hold a performance this afternoon, the latest from the art community in Korea to exhibit their talents online.
Read more

Busan’s Only Zoo, Samjung The Park, Intends to Close April 24th

Busan News BeFM News -
Samjung the Park, the only zoo in Busan that opened six years ago, announced its intention to close after the 24th, amid three companies showing their intention to take over the business.
Read more

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more

Korean Cinema Attendance Drops 88% in March Compared to Last Year

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
According to data from the Korean Film Council, only 1.83 million people went to the movies last month, down 87.5% from 14.7 million who attended films last March.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Enjoy Beautiful Nature From Home With Gayasan TV

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Gayasan National Park in Hapcheon-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do has begun broadcasting videos from the scenic nature of the park on its YouTube Channel.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
33 %
5.1kmh
99 %
Tue
9 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
16 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more

Lotte Hotel Adds its Popular Salad Box to its Drive Through Menu Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel in Seomyeon has added the first-floor Lounge's Salad Box to its existing drive-through menu service.
Read more

Where to Enjoy Taco Tuesday in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan also has a couple of options for those looking to get their Taco Tuesday fix.
Read more

Enjoy Baked Daetong-bap, A Specialty Dish in Hadong

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Seongnam, a local restaurant in Cheonghak-gol, developed the dish by grilling the stalks, instead of the traditional way where they boil them to make the unique dish a local specialty.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea