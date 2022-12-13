Korea National Opera Concert Opera ‘The Magic Flute’ Hadong Performance Takes Place Today

Hadong-gun announced that it will perform the National Opera’s concert opera ‘The Magic Flute’ at the Grand Hall of the Culture and Arts Center at 7:00 pm on the 14th as part of a contest project to promote local cultural vitality by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

‘The Magic Flute’ is one of Mozart’s three major comic operas, and tells the story of Prince Tamino, who was asked by the Queen of the Night to save Princess Pamina, who was abducted by Sarastro while holding the magic flute

It is famous as a family opera because of its fairytale-like fantastic story and familiar melodies such as ‘Queen of the Night Aria’.

Viewing the performance will be free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis from 6:00 pm on the 14th, and all visitors entering and exiting the venue must wear a mask, and entry without one is prohibited.

For more information on other performances, visit the county office website (hadong.go.kr).