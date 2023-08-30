Korea Open International Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway Today

The city of Busan welcomes the Korea Open International Dragon Boat Festival and the Mayor of Busan Dragon Boat Race.

This thrilling event is set against the backdrop of APEC Naru Park in Haeundae and is scheduled from August 31st to September 4th.

Enthusiasts can look forward to an electrifying display of dragon boat racing, where rowers and drummers synchronize their efforts to propel their vessels forward, fostering a profound sense of teamwork and camaraderie.

Since its official inclusion in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, the sport of dragon boating has transcended geographical boundaries, gaining international acclaim beyond Asia.

What sets dragon boating apart is its accessibility, making it a sport that can be savored by individuals of all age groups.

The festivities get underway at the grand opening ceremony slated for September 2nd. The spectacle kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on a specially curated stage nestled amidst the natural beauty of APEC Naru Park.

Thrilling Contests and Interactive Activities

Dragon boat races will be the centerpiece of entertainment throughout September 3rd.

An array of categories, including Open, Women, and Mixed events, featuring competitors from five different countries and 12 clubs are scheduled and the competition spans diverse boat types, including 12-seater and 22-seater craft, racing over both 200m and 300m distances.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the festivities by partaking in a range of activities including temporary tattoos, digital photo printing, paracord bracelet-making, and indulging in the Korean treat, Dalgona, made popular from the Netflix series Squid Game.