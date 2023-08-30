Travel

Korea Passes 1 Million Tourists For The First Time Since Early 2020

By BeFM News

Last month, over one million international tourists visited South Korea, marking the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The Korea Tourism Organization (or KTO) reported that foreign tourist numbers reached 1,030,000 in July, a nearly threefold increase from last July, and reaching 71% of pre-pandemic levels.

The largest group of tourists came from China, with over 225,000 visitors.

Monthly visits from China have grown over tenfold since May, according to the KTO.

Japan followed with 211,000 visitors, and the U.S. with 105,000.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Air Busan to Expand Flights to Vientiane and Bohol

Korea in Photos: Beautiful Cosmos Along Samdong-myeon Coastal Road

Basic Plan for Gadeok New Airport Unveiled

5 Tourist Attractions in Busan Worth a Look

Busan to Singapore Flights to Resume After Pandemic Hiatus

6 Must-See Places to Visit in South Korea in the Fall of 2023

The Latest

Large-Scale Event to Promote Busan’s World Expo Bid Taking Place in Paris

Recent Spate of Thefts at Taehwa River National Garden Raising Concerns

12th Geoje Dundeok Grape Festival to Take Place September 9-10

20 Events to Check Out in Busan This September

Busan International Film Festival Announces Selections for New Currents and Jiseok

Busan International Food Expo Gets Underway Tomorrow at BEXCO

Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
83 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Thu
28 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
27 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 