Korea Passes 1 Million Tourists For The First Time Since Early 2020

Last month, over one million international tourists visited South Korea, marking the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The Korea Tourism Organization (or KTO) reported that foreign tourist numbers reached 1,030,000 in July, a nearly threefold increase from last July, and reaching 71% of pre-pandemic levels.

The largest group of tourists came from China, with over 225,000 visitors.

Monthly visits from China have grown over tenfold since May, according to the KTO.

Japan followed with 211,000 visitors, and the U.S. with 105,000.