Korea Railways & Logistics Fair, Korea’s only and one of the world’s top four railway industry expos, will be held this year for four days starting on June 14 at BEXCO.

Event Information

Period: June 14-17, 2023

Business Day: June 14- 16, 10 am – 5 pm (Admission fee 10,000 won)

Public Day: June 17, 10 am – 3 pm (Admission fee 5,000 won)

Venue: BEXCO

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, Korea Railroad, Korea Rail Network Authority

Website: www.raillogkorea.com/