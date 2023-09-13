Busan News

Korea Railways Union Strike Disruptions Expected Today

By Haps Staff

With the Korean Railway Workers’ Union launching a general strike today, partial train operation disruptions are expected.

The union has declared a general strike from 9 a.m. today to the 18th.

If the strike proceeds, Busan City expects a 20-30% reduction in train services on the Gyeongbu and Donghae lines.

To address this, the city will deploy 25 reserve buses on 24 local bus routes that coincide with the affected sections of the Gyeongbu and Donghae lines. And requested corporate and private taxis to operate around railway stations.

The Busan Metro will operate more temporary trains immediately in case of congestion.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan to Host “Circle Chart Music Awards” Annually

Busan to Shine Green in 2023’s Life Sharing Week Celebration

How to Check Out Peru’s BAP Union This Week

German Village Beer Festival Promotional Pop-up store ‘Namhae-ro Store’ to Open This Week

Man Drowns at Haeundae Beach

SRT’s Chuseok Reserved Tickets Reach 71% on Gyeongbu Line

The Latest

Gyeongnam Province Offers Toll Exemptions on Private Roads During Chuseok

Busan Launches Exciting “2023 Second Half Marine Leisure Sports Tourism Program”

Busan International Film Festival Announces This Year’s Winner of the Choon-yun Award

Busan Introduces “YOLO Galmaetgil Together Walking” Program for Adventurers

International Destinations: Noor Riyadh 2023 – The Largest Light Art Festival in the World — Announces its Dates and Themes for its 3rd Edition

Chuseok Table Costs Expected to Decrease by Nearly 5% This Year

Busan
heavy intensity rain
23.4 ° C
23.4 °
23.4 °
92 %
3.4kmh
100 %
Wed
23 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 