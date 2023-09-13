Korea Railways Union Strike Disruptions Expected Today

With the Korean Railway Workers’ Union launching a general strike today, partial train operation disruptions are expected.

The union has declared a general strike from 9 a.m. today to the 18th.

If the strike proceeds, Busan City expects a 20-30% reduction in train services on the Gyeongbu and Donghae lines.

To address this, the city will deploy 25 reserve buses on 24 local bus routes that coincide with the affected sections of the Gyeongbu and Donghae lines. And requested corporate and private taxis to operate around railway stations.

The Busan Metro will operate more temporary trains immediately in case of congestion.