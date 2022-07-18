Lifestyle

Korea Ranked 40th Out of 52 Countries for Best Place to Live for Foreigners

BeFM News

Among 52 countries, South Korea ranked the 40th best place to live for foreigners.

This latest assessment was found in “Expat Insider 2022,” an annual survey conducted by InterNations, a major expat community.

The report surveyed nearly 12,000 people from 181 countries on working conditions, quality of life, ease of settling in, and personal finance.

Though South Korea’s overall ranking was low, the nation placed ninth in the “quality of life” category which factored in travel and transit, environment and climate, health and well-being, safety and security.

