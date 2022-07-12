Image: Panstar Group
Korea to Build its First Luxury Cruise Ferry

Haps Staff

A luxury cruise ferry with an outdoor swimming pool and balcony rooms will be introduced for the first time in Korea.

PanStar Group and Daesun Shipbuilding and Engineering signed a shipbuilding contract yesterday for an international passenger ship.

Scaling 22,000 tons, the cruise ferry has a hull length of 170m accommodating about 400 people including 353 passengers.

It can also carry up to 250 20-foot containers.

The outdoor deck will include a swimming pool, jogging track, and banquet facilities.

A variety of onboard facilities, including massage rooms, therapy rooms, saunas, fitness rooms, on-board food stalls, sushi bars, and cafes will also be added.

Panstar plans to operate a Busan to Osaka as well as as a Busan One Night Tour when operations get underway in 2025.

 

