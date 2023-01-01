Korea to Challenge at the FIFA 2023 Australia/New Zealand Women’s World Cup

In July, the FIFA 2023 Australia/New Zealand Women’s World Cup will be held.

The Korean women’s national soccer team, led by head coach Colin Bell, advanced to the World Cup finals for the third time in a row by finishing runner-up at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup held last year.

The women’s soccer team, which is going to its 4th World Cup, is challenging to advance to the round of 16 for the second time in history.

If the women’s soccer team advances to the round of 16, Korean soccer will advance to the round of 16 with both men and women for the first time.

At the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, 32 countries compete in the finals, the largest number ever. The 32 countries are divided into 8 groups of 4 countries and the first and second place in each group advance to the round of 16.

The Korean women’s national team will face Colombia on July 25 in Sydney, Morocco on July 30 in Adelaide, and Germany on August 3 in Brisbane in Group H.

Korea, which is ranked 15th in the FIFA rankings, as of December 9 is evaluated as having a good chance to advance against Colombia (27th) and Morocco (76th), and Germany (2nd).

Ji So-yeon (31, Suwon FC Women), Lee Min-ah (31, Incheon Hyundai Steel), and Cho So-hyun (34, Tottenham Hotspur FC Women) are expected to lead the team.