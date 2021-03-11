Korea to Play Japan in Friendly Match on March 25th

South Korea’s men’s football team will play Japan in a friendly match on March 25th in Yokohama, the first such match between the two rivals in a decade.

The last friendly between the two nations was in August 2011 when Japan beat South Korea 3-0 in Sapporo.

All players from Korea will have to quarantine when returning home — one week at the national football training center in Paju, and then one week with their home club.

Korea leads the all-time series with Japan with 42 wins, 23 draws, and 14 defeats.

It’s not known whether European footballers will be able to participate in the match due to quarantine measures.