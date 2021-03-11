SportsSports News

Korea to Play Japan in Friendly Match on March 25th

Haps Staff

South Korea’s men’s football team will play Japan in a friendly match on March 25th in Yokohama, the first such match between the two rivals in a decade.

The last friendly between the two nations was in August 2011 when Japan beat South Korea 3-0 in Sapporo.

All players from Korea will have to quarantine when returning home — one week at the national football training center in Paju, and then one week with their home club.

Korea leads the all-time series with Japan with 42 wins, 23 draws, and 14 defeats.

It’s not known whether European footballers will be able to participate in the match due to quarantine measures.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

KT Sonic Boom

KT Sonic Boom March Home Game Schedule

Haps Staff -
Here is the home schedule for the KBL's KT Sonic Boom this month.
Read more
Sports

Busan Bowling League Looking for Spring League Members

Haps Staff -
The Busan Bowling League is looking for people interested in joining the spring bowling league.
Read more
Sports News

Busan IPark 2021 K-League Schedule

Haps Staff -
Here is the 2021 Busan IPark schedule in English.
Read more
Lotte Giants

Lotte Giants 2021 Schedule

Haps Staff -
Here is the 2021 Lotte Giants schedule in English.
Read more
Sports News

Check Out Some Great Ssirreum Wrestling This Lunar New Year’s

Haps Staff -
This year's first Ssirreumpan will take place at Hapcheon Gymnasium in Gyeongnam.
Read more
Lotte Giants

Lotte Giants Spring Exhibition Schedule Released

Haps Staff -
The Lotte Giants will play 6 home exhibition games in 13 days in March for fans looking to catch some pre-season KBO baseball this year.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
light rain
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
82 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 