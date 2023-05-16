Sports News

Korea to Play Peru in Football Friendly Match in Busan on June 17

Haps Staff

A friendly match between the Korean national soccer team and the Peruvian national team will take place at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on the 17th of next month.

The match is scheduled for 8 pm and marks the return of a football A-match to Busan after four years, following the friendly match between Korea and Australia in June 2019.

Earlier this year, the city of Busan submitted an application to the Korea Football Association, expressing their desire to host the 2030 Busan World Expo and showcasing their enthusiasm.

The upcoming A-match serves as an opportunity for Busan to further promote citizen engagement and excitement for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The event aims to provide citizens in the southeastern region, including Busan, with the chance to witness the A-match live.

Notably, key players from the national team, such as Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in, and Lee Jae-seong, who actively participate in overseas leagues, will all be taking part in this A-match.

Ticket information on prices and sales dates was not released.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
94 %
1.5kmh
7 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
22 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 