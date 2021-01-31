Travel

Korea Tourism Organization Begins New ‘2021 On:tact Gangwon Global Snow Campaign’

Haps Staff

In order to promote Gangwon-do as a winter tourism destination along with early recovery of the tourism industry stagnant due to the COVID-19 situation, the Korea Tourism Organization will actively utilize a non-face-to-face public relations campaign in 2021 named ‘On:tact Gangwon Global Snow Campaign’.
The event was switched to non-face-to-face as the’Gangwon Snow Festa’, which reached its 4th year this year, became impossible to hold normally due to COVID-19,  making Gangwon-do a destination for Korean Wave and winter sports tourism.
The campaign slogan is “Stay Warm, Enjoy Winter, Remember Gangwon”.
 For the campaign, the KDHC is promoting winter tourism products specialized for each market using domestic and overseas online travel agencies such as Gangwon-do and Trip.com, and discovering and promoting various winter sports tourism contents such as Snow Pete and Snow MTB.
In addition, by promoting the ‘2024 Gangwon Youth Winter Olympics’, they will actively cooperate to establish Gangwon-do, the host of the Winter Olympics and the center of the Korean Wave, as a winter sports tourism destination.
The global campaign will be held online from January 31st to all over the world. For this campaign, the KTO held the ‘Korea Winter Travel Market 2021’ at SBS Prism Tower Performance Studio in Sangam-dong, Seoul on the 21st with Gangwon-do, and pre-recorded a video to support early overcoming of COVID-19 and pray for the success of the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics.
In particular, the famous scenes and OSTs of popular dramas such as ‘Goblin’, ‘Crash Landing of Love’, and ‘It’s okay though it’s a psychology’ shot in around Gangwon-do were created using virtual and augmented reality technology to re-create fantastic scenes.
This video was broadcast on SBS TV ‘Snow Festa K-OST Concert’ at 0:20 a.m. on the 31st and for Korean Wave fans and potential consumers visiting Korea from the 31st of January on YouTube (youtube. com/user/visitkorea), Weibo (e.weibo.com/visitkorea), and overseas branches of the Corporation.
