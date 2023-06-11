Image: Korean Tourism Organization
Travel

Korea Tourism Organization Releases ‘Korea’s Hidden Alleys 7 Gourmet Tour’ Guidebook

By Haps Staff

The Korea Tourism Organization unveiled its latest guidebook, ‘Korea’s Hidden Alleys 7 Gourmet Tour’.

This guidebook aims to introduce unique local food and alleys that offer authentic experiences to both foreign tourists and locals.

Understanding that travelers seek to explore places and cuisines favored by locals, the selected locations in ‘Korea’s Hidden Alleys 7 Gourmet Tour’ were chosen based on a survey of 1,058 Koreans in their 20s and 40s who had visited at least three domestic destinations in the past year.

The survey asked participants to recommend alleys and alley restaurants worth introducing to tourists, considering accessibility for foreign visitors and regional characteristics.

The guidebook highlights seven hidden alleys that are worth visiting, each with its own distinct food theme.

Examples include the ‘Busan Huinnyeoul Village Road’, where visitors can savor hot pot ramen and sea urchin gimbap while enjoying an ocean view; the ‘Seoul Seosulla Road’, offering a delightful selection of traditional desserts; and the ‘Daegu Apsan Cafe Street’, which features everything from the original Makchang Alley to local cuisine.

Moreover, the guidebook proposes a walking tour course that allows travelers to immerse themselves in the history and culture of each alley, with an estimated duration of about three hours.

It is available in four languages and will also be provided as an e-book starting in mid-June on the KTO foreign language tourism information website (visitkorea.or.kr).

