Korean Air Introduces Airline Branded ‘KAL’s Lager’

Collaborating with award-winning Korean brewery, Playground Brewery, Korean Air is introducing its own branded craft ‘KAL’s Lager’ to the delight of travelers.

The beer embodies a delightful harmony of tropical fruit aromas and a refreshing taste, delivering a smooth and enjoyable drinking experience. The lager is packaged in a can that captures the excitement of travel, featuring an aircraft soaring in the blue sky.

KAL’s Lager will be available at Korean Air’s lounges at both Incheon and Gimpo International Airports from July 27. The airline’s customers will be able to enjoy the special beer onboard from September.

KAL’s Lager will also go on sale exclusively at Emart24 convenience stores and on its mobile application.

Customers can currently accrue one mile per KRW 2,000 when their total purchase amount is over KRW 10,000 at Emart24. From July 27 to September 30, customers who buy over KRW 10,000 worth of canned beer including KAL’s Lager can earn additional SkyPass miles.

Korean Air will also hold a special event exclusively for Emart24 customers. The airline will give away two North America round-trip economy class tickets, three sets of domestic round-trip economy class tickets, and 50 Korean Air teddy bears through a raffle draw.

During the promotion period, customers who accumulate SkyPass miles through Emart24 will automatically qualify for entry into the special event.