Korean Air to Offer Paid Wi-Fi Service From Next Month

Korean Air is set to launch in-flight paid Wi-Fi service on international routes operated by Boeing 737-8 aircraft, starting on June 1st.

Initially, the service will be available on short-distance routes such as Gimpo-Osaka, Incheon-Fukuoka, and Incheon-Osaka.

The airline plans to expand the service to all international routes using various aircraft types such as the Airbus A321 neo and Boeing 787.

The in-flight Wi-Fi service includes ‘Internet’ and ‘Messaging’ rate plans. On short-distance routes, using only text messages through KakaoTalk and Line costs $4.95. On long-distance routes such as the US and Europe, 2 hours of video or music streaming within 480 pixels, web surfing, photo, and video transmission costs $10.95, and an unlimited usage plan costs $20.95.

Korean Air is offering the service free of charge for three months until the end of August.

Asiana Airlines currently provides in-flight Wi-Fi on its A350 aircraft, which are mainly operated on mid- to long-distance routes. The service costs $11.95 for an hour and $21.95 for an unlimited plan. Air Premia also offers in-flight Wi-Fi on its Boeing 787-9. In-flight Wi-Fi users connect their devices to the ground via satellite.