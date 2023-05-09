Image: Pixabay
Travel

Korean Air to Offer Paid Wi-Fi Service From Next Month

Haps Staff

Korean Air is set to launch in-flight paid Wi-Fi service on international routes operated by Boeing 737-8 aircraft, starting on June 1st.

Initially, the service will be available on short-distance routes such as Gimpo-Osaka, Incheon-Fukuoka, and Incheon-Osaka.

The airline plans to expand the service to all international routes using various aircraft types such as the Airbus A321 neo and Boeing 787.

The in-flight Wi-Fi service includes ‘Internet’ and ‘Messaging’ rate plans. On short-distance routes, using only text messages through KakaoTalk and Line costs $4.95. On long-distance routes such as the US and Europe, 2 hours of video or music streaming within 480 pixels, web surfing, photo, and video transmission costs $10.95, and an unlimited usage plan costs $20.95.

Korean Air is offering the service free of charge for three months until the end of August.

Asiana Airlines currently provides in-flight Wi-Fi on its A350 aircraft, which are mainly operated on mid- to long-distance routes. The service costs $11.95 for an hour and $21.95 for an unlimited plan. Air Premia also offers in-flight Wi-Fi on its Boeing 787-9. In-flight Wi-Fi users connect their devices to the ground via satellite.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
76 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 