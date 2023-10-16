Korean Air to Restart Jeju-Sacheon Route

Korean Air will restart the Sacheon-Jeju route after an absence of approximately 3 years and 5 months from October29.

They suspended operations at Sacheon Airport in May 2020 due to the pandemic.

The renewed service will feature the utilization of a B737-900, equipped with 188 seats, operating three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The flight will depart from Jeju at 12:30, landing in Sacheon at 13:30. The return flight from Sacheon is scheduled for 14:35, arriving in Jeju at 15:35, completing a single round trip.

Gyeongnam Province has been actively fostering the expansion of the Sacheon-Jeju route, advocating for its operation to be undertaken by low-cost carriers (LCCs), Korean Air, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.

Although the route has been managed by the smaller airline company Hi Air Co., Ltd., its limited capacity of 50 seats per flight has posed challenges, leading to crowded weekend flights and inconveniences for travelers commuting between western Gyeongnam and Jeju.

Notably, the recent temporary suspension of operations by Hi Air Co., Ltd. from September 1, 2023, to October 28, 2023, due to staffing shortages and corporate restructuring issues has severed the vital aerial connection between western Gyeongnam and Jeju.