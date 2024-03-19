Image: Pixabay
Travel

Korean Air to Resume Busan to Bangkok Flights

By hapsadmin

Korean Air unveiled plans to significantly ramp up its international flight offerings for the upcoming summer season, commencing from the 31st of this month until October 26th.

This move marks a robust rebound, with Korean Air’s international passenger capacity set to reach 96% of pre-COVID-19 levels based on available seat kilometers.

The airline will initially focus on resuming services to four key destinations across Southeast Asia, China, and Europe from Incheon at the end of this month.

Starting from the 25th of April, Korean Air will also operate daily flights on the Busan-Bangkok route.

This marks a significant milestone as it reinstates operations after a hiatus of nearly four years, precipitated by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service will be facilitated by a Boeing 737-900ER aircraft, featuring a total of 173 seats, including 8 Prestige seats and 165 economy seats.

