Korean Air to Resume Flights to Guam From August

Korean Air will begin a once-a-week service from Incheon International Airport to Guam on August 5th, as the US territory will allow passengers who have been fully vaccinated to skip the two-week quarantine.

The route will resume after a year of being suspended and it one of the first of hopefully many flights to international destinations ready to return.

Guam and Saipan, both US territories, exempt inoculated travelers who have had shots from either Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, or AstraZeneca.

More international flights are expected to resume in the fall with potential travel bubbles to low-risk COVID-19 countries.