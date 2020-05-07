Travel

Korean Air to Resume International Routes to 19 Destinations from June 1

BeFM News

South Korea’s biggest carrier by sales said yesterday it will reopen dozens of its international routes next month amid signs the coronavirus epidemic may have passed its peak.

Korean Air plans to resume flights on 19 international routes on June 1 as the country’s top flag carrier strives to offset a sharp decline in passenger travel demand with an increased demand for cargo deliveries, the company said in a statement.

The reopening routes include Washington, D.C., Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto, Frankfurt, Singapore, Beijing and Kuala Lumpur, the statement said.

The move is aimed at preparing for increased travel demand after countries ease their entry restrictions on incoming passengers to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it said.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Jeju Island Extends Social Distancing for 2 More Weeks

BeFM News -
The provincial government of Jeju Island, South Korea's most popular vacation destination, said it will extend its social distancing campaign for another two weeks to completely stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, contrary to the central government's decision to relax its social distancing rules this week.
Read more
Local Destinations

Haeundae Sand Festival Latest Festival to be Canceled

BeFM News -
The annual sand festival held on Haeundae Beach has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Read more
Travel

Foreign Tourism in Busan Dropped 95% in March

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan released statistics in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, which showed a 95% drop in foreign tourism in March when compared with 2019 statistics.
Read more
Local Destinations

Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches to Open Swimming Sections in June

BeFM News -
Busan’s Haeundae and Songjeong Beach will not open early in June this year, but have prepared safety measures for visitors. 
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Country’s Largest Mountain Monorail Opens in Mungyeong

Haps Staff -
The country's largest mountain monorail offering magnificent views has opened in Mungyeong, in North Gyeongsang Province.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Masan’s Robot Land Theme Park to Reopen May 1

Haps Staff -
Robot Land theme park in Masan, Gyeongnam province, will reopen this Friday after temporarily closing since February 27 due to coronavirus.
Read more

The Latest

#KLeague Opening Match Worldwide Live Streaming on Twitter Tonight

Sports News Haps Staff -
Watch the opening match of the K-League tonight in real-time as it is showcased worldwide on Twitter.
Read more

Johnny Rockets May Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Liquid Arts Returns this Saturday at Ovantgarde

Events Haps Staff -
Liquid Arts Open Stage will return on Saturday, May 9th at 8 pm at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more

Police Officer Fined 3 Million Won for Leaking Personal Information of Suspected Coronavirus Patient

Busan News BeFM News -
A 45-year-old police officer facing trial for leaking personal information of a person suspected of COVID-19 on social media was fined 3 million won with a deferred sentence.
Read more

부산시, 제48회 어버이날 비대면 기념행사 추진

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 오늘 8일 ‘어버이날’을 맞아 소중한 전통유산인 효(孝)의 의미를 되새기고, 어버이에 대한 존경과 은혜에 감사하는 마음을 전하기 위한 ‘제48회 어버이날 기념행사’를 비대면으로 추진한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Public Libraries to Begin Reopening From Next Tuesday

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced yesterday that it will open 14 public libraries in three stages from the 12th.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
70 %
4.6kmh
72 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
22 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets May Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Celebrating its 3rd Anniversary This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in PNU is celebrating its third anniversary in style this weekend with great deals on food and drink.
Read more

Openings: Gaonbi Coffee Shop in Myeongji-dong

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
'Gaonbi', a is a newly opened specialty coffee shop in the civil service waiting room on the 1st floor of the Myeongji-dong vehicle registration office.
Read more

Westin Chosun Restaurants Temporary Business Hours Notice

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has announced their temporary business hours for their restaurants due to the COVID-19 situation.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea