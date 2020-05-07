Korean Air to Resume International Routes to 19 Destinations from June 1

South Korea’s biggest carrier by sales said yesterday it will reopen dozens of its international routes next month amid signs the coronavirus epidemic may have passed its peak.

Korean Air plans to resume flights on 19 international routes on June 1 as the country’s top flag carrier strives to offset a sharp decline in passenger travel demand with an increased demand for cargo deliveries, the company said in a statement.

The reopening routes include Washington, D.C., Seattle, Vancouver, Toronto, Frankfurt, Singapore, Beijing and Kuala Lumpur, the statement said.

The move is aimed at preparing for increased travel demand after countries ease their entry restrictions on incoming passengers to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it said.