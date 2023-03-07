Korean Air to Resume Ulsan-Jeju Flight Service

Ulsan City announced that Korean Air will resume regular flights between Ulsan and Jeju from March 26 to October 28, which were suspended from February 2020.

The resumption of operations is the result of long-term discussions and cooperation between Ulsan City, local politicians, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and the airport corporation, and is expected to improve public transportation and revitalize Ulsan Airport.

The Ulsan-Jeju route operates once a day and takes 1 hour and 10 minutes.

The flight schedule is:

Ulsan→Jeju (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) 2:20 pm, (Tuesday, Thursday) 2:25 pm

Jeju→Ulsan: Departs daily at 12:35 pm.

An official from Ulsan City said, “Consistent discussions with airlines on expanding routes to revitalize Ulsan Airport led to the return of Korean Air to Jeju routes.” said.

Korean Air, which has been with Ulsan citizens since the opening of Ulsan Airport in the 1970s, operated the Ulsan-Jeju route until the end of February 2020, but stopped due to a decrease in passengers due to COVID-19.