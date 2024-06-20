Korean Americans Seek Local Experiences in Gyeongnam

Around 300 overseas Koreans have inquired about the “Traveling to Gyeongnam for a Month” program through the Gyeongsangnam-do LA office, expressing a desire to live like locals.

This initiative offers a unique opportunity for those who wish to spend extended periods in Korea, especially retirees longing to reconnect with their homeland.

Director Lee Young-ah of the Gyeongnam LA office reported a significant interest in the program. From the United States alone, 22 people have applied, and 10 have already completed their month-long stay in Gyeongnam.

Helen Seung, a 65-year-old Korean American, learned about the program through a newspaper ad while visiting Korea to care for her 100-year-old mother. With the support of the LA office, she embarked on her journey to Gyeongnam, specifically visiting Tongyeong.

Reflecting on her experience, Helen shared, “I was surprised by the number of applicants and grateful for the opportunity. The residents of Gyeongnam were incredibly kind, and the streets were clean and pleasant. The markets were pristine and the atmosphere reminiscent of an old country grandmother’s wisdom and resilience.” She expressed regret that she couldn’t share this experience with her mother when she was younger but felt the program brought her closer to Gyeongnam.

The head of the Gyeongsangnam-do LA office noted a shift in travel preferences among overseas Koreans. Rather than seeking famous tourist spots, many now prefer immersive experiences in smaller local cities. This trend highlights the need for comprehensive information and support for travelers, which the “Traveling to Gyeongnam for a Month” program aims to provide.

“Through this program, we have learned that travel concepts are evolving. Overseas Koreans seek authentic local experiences rather than just visiting popular destinations. We aim to ease their anxieties and discomfort by offering detailed guidance, ultimately revitalizing tourism in Gyeongnam,” said the office head.