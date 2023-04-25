Korean Baseball Hall of Fame Set to Open in 2026

The city of Busan announced that the project to build the Baseball Hall of Fame, which has been a long-cherished project for 10 years, was signed in earnest with the signing of the ‘Contract Agreement for the Establishment of the Korea Baseball Hall of Fame’.

The ‘Baseball Hall of Fame Establishment Project’ is a project co-hosted by Busan City and Gijang-gun in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of baseball by the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). The 3-story building with a total floor area 2,996.2㎡ aims to be completed in 2025 and opened in 2026.

The main content of the amendment to the concession agreement signed this time is the change of management and operating body of the Korea Baseball Hall of Fame from the KBO to Gijang-gun), the construction cost of 10.8 billion won from Busan City, design support, and additional construction cost sharing.

It is expected that the promotion of the project will accelerate as an opportunity is provided for the establishment of the Baseball Hall of Fame and Baseball Museum, which preserves and displays the footsteps and records of Korean baseball history.

The Baseball Hall of Fame and Baseball Museum will plan various events such as the induction ceremony of the Korea Baseball Hall of Fame every year, and provide differentiated attractions that combine experience distances and cutting-edge digital technology to enjoy baseball.