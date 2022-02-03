Korean Baseball Hall of Fame to Open in Gijang in 2024

The long-awaited Korean Baseball Hall of Fame will finally open in Gijang in 2024.

The KBO Secretariat and Gijang-gun will meet to discuss all matters pertaining to opening the Korean Baseball Hall of Fame and sign an agreement later on this year.

The Korea Baseball Hall of Fame is expected have three floors above ground and a basement, and it will be located in Dongbaek-ri, Ilgwang-myeon, Gijang-county.

The agreement between the two parties has been in the works for the past eight years.

The KBO plans to hold a T-ball tournament, baseball classes, and other events and competitions to promote Busan as the mecca of Korean baseball.