‘Korean Beef Jerky Day’ Offers Special Discounts Online

The Korean Beef Subsidy Management Committee has announced a special discount sale in celebration of ‘Korean Beef Jerky Day’ on June 4th.

From today until June 5th, customers can purchase beef jerky and other Korean beef products at significantly reduced prices through the Online Korean Beef Market.

The Korean Beef Association established Beef Jerky Day because the pronunciation of the numbers 6 (yuk) and 4 (four) resembles that of “jerky” in Korean.

During this event, various premium Korean beef products will be available at discounts of up to 60% compared to their usual prices in large stores.

Korean beef jerky is popular as both a snack and a side dish with alcohol.

It is rich in protein, iron, and vitamins, making it an excellent choice for restoring physical strength and vitality while its flavorful seasoning also makes it a versatile ingredient for various dishes.