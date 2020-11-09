Image: Wikicommons
Korean Black Eagles to Fly Over Busan Today and Tomorrow Morning

BeFM News

The Air Force’s special flight team, “Black Eagles,” will fly over the city center during the “Turn Toward Busan” event, at the U.N. Memorial Park on the 11th.

The Black Eagles will make a commemorative flight from 10:40 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. on the 11th and also rehearse the flight for 30 minutes starting from 11:30 a.m. today.

In honor of war veterans, they plan to draw the Taeguk symbol in the Busan sky.

An Air Force official asked for the public’s understanding as aircraft noise is expected for 2 days.

Travel

