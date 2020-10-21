Korean “Black Eagles” to Have Special Air Show in Sacheon Until Saturday

A special air show from the Korean “Black Eagles” will be taking place through Saturday in Sacheon, Gyeongnam province.

Though the Sacheon Airshow scheduled for October 22-25 was canceled due to coronavirus concerns in August, the special air show will feature a flyover over Samcheonpo Bridge for about 30 minutes from 1 p.m. on Saturday.

It can also be watched live on their official YouTube channel “Black Eagles” on Saturday.

The popular airshow held each year at Sacheon Airfield was scheduled to feature a June 25 70th reenactment flight and an F-16 ROK-US Airforce Friendship Flight among others.

They will host the next event on October 28-31, 2021 according to the promotion committee.