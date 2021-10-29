Image: Sacheon City
Travel

Korean Black Eagles to Hold Special Show November 6 and 7

Haps Staff

The Korean Black Eagles will hold two special air show performances on November 6 and 7 in Sacheon, Gyeongsangnam-do.

Two 30-minute performances are scheduled for 1 p.m. which will see the fighter jets flying over the Samcheonpo Bridge area in the middle of Hallyeohaesang National Park.

The special air show was put together to ease the disappointment of citizens when the Sacheon Air Show which was scheduled for the last weekend in October was canceled back in August.

The air show will also be broadcast live on the Black Eagles YouTube channel.

Pre-rehearsal flights are also planned for 10:25 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the 3rd.

A preliminary practice flight is also scheduled for the 5th.

Quarantine measures will be strictly enforced for viewers including the wearing of masks.

The city and Air Force Promotion Committee also announced that the 2022 Sacheon Air Show will take place next year on October 20-23.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Is Korea Going to Play a Massive Part in the Rise of Cryptocurrency?

Korean Black Eagles to Hold Special Show November 6 and 7

Daughter Dead, Mother Missing After Falling Overboard From a Cruise Ship Near Taejongdae

Lonely Planet Names Gyeongju One of the Top 10 Cities to Visit in 2022

Save the Date: ECCK Gala 2021 Rescheduled for December 3 in Busan

Old Haeundae Station to Turn Into “Haeundae Atelier” Next Year

Busan
overcast clouds
6.1 ° C
6.1 °
6.1 °
62 %
3.4kmh
100 %
Sat
19 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 