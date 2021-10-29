Korean Black Eagles to Hold Special Show November 6 and 7

The Korean Black Eagles will hold two special air show performances on November 6 and 7 in Sacheon, Gyeongsangnam-do.

Two 30-minute performances are scheduled for 1 p.m. which will see the fighter jets flying over the Samcheonpo Bridge area in the middle of Hallyeohaesang National Park.

The special air show was put together to ease the disappointment of citizens when the Sacheon Air Show which was scheduled for the last weekend in October was canceled back in August.

The air show will also be broadcast live on the Black Eagles YouTube channel.

Pre-rehearsal flights are also planned for 10:25 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the 3rd.

A preliminary practice flight is also scheduled for the 5th.

Quarantine measures will be strictly enforced for viewers including the wearing of masks.

The city and Air Force Promotion Committee also announced that the 2022 Sacheon Air Show will take place next year on October 20-23.