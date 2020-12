A Korean production of the popular musical “Wicked” expected to come to Busan in May for a 3-4 week run has named its cast for the shows.

Ok Joo-hyun and Jeong Seon-ah, members of the Korean premiere performance, were named to play the roles of Elphaba and Glinda once again.

In addition, Son Seung-yeon and Na Ha-na will also play the roles as well during some of the performances.