Korean Celebrities Unite to Promote Busan’s World Expo 2030 Bid

The city of Busan will show the 2030 Busan World Expo’s bid cheering video “2030 World Expo Kindergarten Celebrity: 100” featuring famous celebrities from each field, including ITZY and director Yoon Je-gyun.

This cheering video is intended to create a national consensus and maximize the enthusiasm for attracting the bid ahead of the on-site inspection by the International Exhibition Organization (BIE) in early April.

For the production of this video, the city cooperated with a popular culture and arts organization and explained the necessity and meaning of a cheering video to famous celebrities from June of last year, and made constant efforts to arrange appearances and schedules.

In the cheering video, a large number of famous celebrities from all generations, from teenagers to 70s, who are building a reputation for their outstanding talent and ability in the field of Korean popular culture and arts, appear to send messages of support and wishes for the Busan World Expo 2030 bid.

From March 3 to April 21, a total of 8 videos, including 1 video every Friday, will be uploaded to the Busan World Expo 2030 promotion online channels on Instagram, Facebook, the World Expo blog, Kakao Talk channel, and YouTube.

For each video, messages of support sent by 4-5 famous celebrities in relay format are edited into a horizontal format and deliver messages of hope and support for the Busan World Expo.

This cheering video production means that famous celebrities in popular culture and arts fields, such as popular songs, sports, and culture and arts, respond to the city’s constant efforts to recruit and sympathize with the meaning of the 2030 Busan World Expo and contribute to it through talent donation.

In addition, in line with the status of the 2030 World Expo, one of the world’s three major mega-events following the World Cup and Olympics, it is expected that a large number of entertainers with titles of national actors and singers will participate in this cheering video to gather active support and response from citizens.

The city plans to separately produce videos of director Yoon Je-kyun, who represents Busan, and idol singers such as ITZY, in the form of short videos of less than 60 seconds and post them on YouTube.