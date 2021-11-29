Dine & Drink

“Korean Chicken” Rated Tops in Latest Favorite Food Poll for Foreigners

Haps Staff

A survey of over 8,500 people in 17 major cities across the world has shown that Korean Chicken is their favorite Korean food.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs along with the Korean Food Promotion Agency conducted the survey to find out the latest trends of what local foods appeal to foreigners overseas.

Korean chicken received the highest rating at 30.1%, followed by Kimchi (27.7%) Bibimbap (27.2%), tteokkbokki (18%), and Kimbap (15.5%).

Among the respondents, 94.5% said they were satisfied with Korean food.

Southeast Asia has the highest popularity of Korean food, especially in  Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur.

Europe, Latin America, and Oceania scored the lowest in terms of Korean food awareness.

